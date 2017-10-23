Migrant Ministry hosts undocumented attorney

Don't Miss
By: Bennett Loudon October 23, 2017 0

Cesar Vargas, an undocumented immigrant who won a four-year battle to practice law in New York state, will be the featured speaker at Rural & Migrant Ministry’s annual Harvesting Justice Dinner on Thursday. Vargas’s father died when he was 2; his mother brought him to New York from Mexico when he was 5. He graduated from St. ...

