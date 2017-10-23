Don't Miss
Mortgages filed October 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 23, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 13, 2017                81   Brockport BURRER, JULIA E & WOLK, BENJAMIN P Property Address: 162 HOLLEY ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1852 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $80,000.00 GRILLO, JOSEPH Property Address: 2374 SWEDEN WALKER RD APT CLARKS, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9424 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK ISAOA ATIMA Amount: $4,380.00 GRILLO, JOSEPH Property Address: 2374 SWEDEN WALKER RD APT CLARKS, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9424 Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: ...

