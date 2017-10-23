Don't Miss
Home / News / Transcript errors and omissions prolong Jodi Arias appeal

Transcript errors and omissions prolong Jodi Arias appeal

By: The Associated Press PAUL DAVENPORT October 23, 2017 0

PHOENIX — Jodi Arias' case remains a headache for Arizona's court system long after her murder trial had spectators lining up for seats, attorneys squabbling in court and two different juries deadlocking on whether she deserved the death penalty. Problems compiling trial transcripts have delayed Arias' appeal of her first-degree murder conviction by about a year. Lawyers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo