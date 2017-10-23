Transcript errors and omissions prolong Jodi Arias appeal

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

PHOENIX — Jodi Arias' case remains a headache for Arizona's court system long after her murder trial had spectators lining up for seats, attorneys squabbling in court and two different juries deadlocking on whether she deserved the death penalty. Problems compiling trial transcripts have delayed Arias' appeal of her first-degree murder conviction by about a year. Lawyers ...