Workplace Issues: Retaliation: what constitutes an adverse action?

Adverse actions are easy if you are fired or denied a promotion. But what about lesser job actions that can be aggrieved by employees? The case is Moy v. Perez, a summary order decided on Oct. 11, 2017 (16-3588-cv). In this case, the Plaintiff was denied a promotion in March 2011. In 2010-11, he participated in a ...