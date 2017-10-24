Anthony Pesce | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Anthony Pesce has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a project administrator in its Rochester office. Pesce will support project managers and teams throughout all phases of projects by handling administrative duties that include: documentation required to set-up and close-out jobs; data tracking and reporting; billings and payables; and analysis of financial, tax and legal matters. While a ...