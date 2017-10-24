Don't Miss
Anthony Pesce | LeChase Construction Services LLC

October 24, 2017

Anthony Pesce has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a project administrator in its Rochester office. Pesce will support project managers and teams throughout all phases of projects by handling administrative duties that include: documentation required to set-up and close-out jobs; data tracking and reporting; billings and payables; and analysis of financial, tax and legal matters. While a ...

