Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for October 25, 2017

Court Calendar for October 25, 2017

By: Ben Jacobs October 24, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Oct. 25 1313.0—People v Jerry T Saddler Jr - Timothy P Murphy - Shirley A Gorman 1314.0—People v Latisha Maxwell - Lyle T Hajdu - David A Heraty 1315.0—People v Marvin Roberts - Thomas G Schultz - Nancy Gilligan 1316.0—People v James R Vetter Jr - Michael Stachowski - Matthew B Powers 1317.0—People ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo