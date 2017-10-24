Defendant acquitted despite multiple confessions

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A man who told authorities it was he who committed a murder, not another person in prison for the same crime, was found not guilty at trial despite making numerous incriminating statements. A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday found Angel Carrasquillo not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2001 killing of Miguel Cruz, who was ...