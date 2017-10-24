Don't Miss
Home / Law / Defendant acquitted despite multiple confessions

Defendant acquitted despite multiple confessions

Someone else in prison for same murder

By: Bennett Loudon October 24, 2017 0

A man who told authorities it was he who committed a murder, not another person in prison for the same crime, was found not guilty at trial despite making numerous incriminating statements. A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday found Angel Carrasquillo not guilty of second-degree murder in the 2001 killing of Miguel Cruz, who was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo