Don't Miss
Home / Law / July bar exam results released

July bar exam results released

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2017 0

New York State Board of Law Examiners on Tuesday released the results of the July bar exam. The passing rate for graduates of American Bar Association accredited law schools who took the bar examination for the first time in July 2017 is 86 percent, an increase of 3 percentage points from the July 2016 exam, and the highest ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo