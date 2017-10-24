Legal Bytes: Timber! Rights and obligations of landowners and their trees

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



On what began as a regular Sunday afternoon on Oct.15, Rochester experienced another one of its famous spontaneous whirlwind rain storms. One second, sunshine and blue skies, the next, a wind storm that pulled trees out of the ground and sent branches flying. Its terrible force even caused my home and many others to lose ...