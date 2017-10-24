Patrick Griffin | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Patrick Griffin has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a business development associate in Rochester. Griffin will be involved in a range of activities to identify, track and develop new business opportunities. His responsibilities will include conducting market analysis, preparing sales development materials, tracking sales leads and supporting external business development activities and promotional events. Prior to joining LeChase, ...