Patrick Griffin | LeChase Construction Services LLC

By: Daily Record Staff October 24, 2017 0

Patrick Griffin has joined LeChase Construction Services LLC as a business development associate in Rochester. Griffin will be involved in a range of activities to identify, track and develop new business opportunities. His responsibilities will include conducting market analysis, preparing sales development materials, tracking sales leads and supporting external business development activities and promotional events. Prior to joining LeChase, ...

