Rebecca Sprague | LeChase Construction Services LLC

Rebecca Sprague has been promoted to senior marketing specialist at LeChase Construction Services LLC. Sprague will manage requests for proposals and requests for qualifications responses for key projects. She also will act as the marketing liaison between LeChase’s Rochester operations and the company’s southeast region. Sprague joined LeChase as a marketing specialist in 2009. Prior to that, ...