Wrongful conviction no surprise to Kansas black community

Wrongful conviction no surprise to Kansas black community

By: The Associated Press ROXANA HEGEMAN October 24, 2017 0

WICHITA, Kan. — Rose McIntyre says she wonders whether her refusal to grant regular sexual favors to a white detective prompted him to retaliate against her black son, who spent 23 years in a Kansas prison for a double murder he didn't commit. "I do believe that if I had complied with his request for me ...

