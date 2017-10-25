Don't Miss
Home / Law / 68 percent pass July bar exam

68 percent pass July bar exam

9,932 total candidates is lowest since 2004

By: Bennett Loudon October 25, 2017 0

Results for the July bar exam in New York state were released Tuesday. Sixty-eight percent of students from American Bar Association-accredited law schools passed. That’s 4 percentage points higher than the July 2016 exam, and the highest passing rate for that group since the July 2013 exam. The passing rate for Syracuse University College of Law graduates was 91.6 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo