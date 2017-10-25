68 percent pass July bar exam

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Results for the July bar exam in New York state were released Tuesday. Sixty-eight percent of students from American Bar Association-accredited law schools passed. That’s 4 percentage points higher than the July 2016 exam, and the highest passing rate for that group since the July 2013 exam. The passing rate for Syracuse University College of Law graduates was 91.6 ...