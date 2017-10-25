Don't Miss
ACLU: Teen at center of abortion case has had procedure

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO and NOMAAN MERCHANT October 25, 2017

WASHINGTON — An immigrant teen in federal custody who was seeking an abortion over the Trump administration's objections had the procedure Wednesday after a U.S. appeals court ruled in her favor, her lawyers said. The 17-year-old had fought for a month to have an abortion, eventually leading to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties ...

