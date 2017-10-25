Don't Miss
Home / News / Bergdahl due back in court with Trump talk looming over case

Bergdahl due back in court with Trump talk looming over case

By: The Associated Press Jonathan Drew October 25, 2017 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl returns to a military courtroom at Fort Bragg Wednesday for his sentencing hearing, where prosecutors plan to present evidence that fellow service members were seriously wounded in a fruitless search for him after he abandoned his post in Afghanistan. Prosecutors are expected to start calling witnesses to discuss ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo