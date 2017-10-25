Don't Miss
Court Calendar for October 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2017 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. Oct. 26 1338.0—People v Colby Clayfield - Frank J Nebush Jr - Steven G Cox 1339.0—People v Vernell Roberson - Alan Williams - Julie Bender Fiske 1340.0—People v Antuan M Stanley - David P Elkovitch - Christopher T Valdina 1341.0—People v Bryan R Walker - Janet C Somes - Leah R Mervine 1342.0—People v ...

