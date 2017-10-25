Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed October 18, 2017

Deeds filed October 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 18, 2017                68   Brighton CROWLEY, ERIN C to CROWLEY, ERIN C et ano Property Address: 109 EDGEWOOD AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11934  Page: 620 Tax Account: 137.18-2-89 Full Sale Price: $1 2030 MONROE AVENUE LLC to GRUTTADAURIA, ALICIA  et ano Property Address: 2030 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11935  Page: 300 Tax Account: 137.10-5-16 Full Sale Price: $800,000 VOGT, VICKI A to BLAIR, JUSTIN  et ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo