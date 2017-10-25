Defendant accepts plea deal in murder case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Erick Omar Figueroa admitted to causing the death of Catherine Everdyke in October 2016. Figueroa, who beat and dtrangled Everdyke, pleaded guilty Wedneday to second-degree murder before state Supreme Court Justice Daniel J. Doyle. Police were called to 65 Wolff St. where they found Everdyke’s body wrapped in blankets. Under the terms of the plea deal, Figueroa will ...