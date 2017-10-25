Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments / City Court (transcribed to Supreme, County Courts) / Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 18, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   MILTON, LASHANNA 586 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: GATES TOWN COURT Amount: $125.00 MOORE, LUCHINA Q 361 BROADWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 MORALES, JOSE 449 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo