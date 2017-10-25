Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for October 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   BOSTICK, BRENIS L 213 SOUTHSHORE PLACE, WEBSTER, NY 14580-9025 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $5,243.24 CASON, LASHAWN 180 JEROLD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: COMMISSIONER OF SOCIAL SERVICES Amount: $742.90 CASON, ...

