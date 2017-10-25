Justice Department supports student’s claim that free-speech rights were violated

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is supporting a student's claim that his First Amendment rights were violated, filing a statement of interest in a lawsuit against a California community college. It was another sign that the administration was jumping into the fray on free-speech issues, which have been polarizing to the point of violence on some ...