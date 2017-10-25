Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Department supports student’s claim that free-speech rights were violated

Justice Department supports student’s claim that free-speech rights were violated

By: The Washington Post SUSAN SVRLUGA October 25, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is supporting a student's claim that his First Amendment rights were violated, filing a statement of interest in a lawsuit against a California community college. It was another sign that the administration was jumping into the fray on free-speech issues, which have been polarizing to the point of violence on some ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo