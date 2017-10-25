Don't Miss
Matrimonial Matters: Recent Fourth Department decisions

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft October 25, 2017 0

Below are synopses of four recent Fourth Department Appellate Division Decisions involving Family Court rulings on child-related issues. Carter B. and Clarah B. (CAF 16-00841 (Oct. 6, 2017) Family Court made a finding of neglect and Respondent appealed. The Appellate Court affirmed, stating that “Family Court’s finding of neglect is supported by the requisite preponderance of the ...

