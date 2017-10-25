Don't Miss
Memorial service set for Buffalo police diver who died in river

By: The Associated Press October 25, 2017 0

A memorial service is set for a New York police officer who died in a river while training as part of an underwater rescue team. Mourners will gather at a sports arena in Buffalo on Wednesday to honor Buffalo police Officer Craig Lehner. Lehner's body was pulled from the Niagara River on Oct. 17, five days after ...

