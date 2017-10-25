Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed October 18, 2017

Mortgages filed October 18, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 18, 2017                65   bergen BERTINO, CYNTHIA L Property Address: 1844 W SWEDEN RD, BERGEN, NY 14416-9305 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $110,000.00   Churchville DIETZ, CASEY M & DIETZ, MICHAEL Property Address: 31 FITCH ST, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-8000 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: $84,000.00 Fairport RENGIN, SEDAT Property Address: 11 GENTIAN WAY, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9210 Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $135,000.00 HENSEL, PAMELA B Property Address: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo