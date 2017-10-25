NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Interview: Opinion 17-84

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Interview Exclusive newspaper Opinion 17-84 Background: The inquiring judge asked if he may participate in a regionally exclusive newspaper interview about his life story, his religious activity, career path and work-life balance. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may be featured in a newspaper or magazine article. However, such participation may ...