NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Interview: Opinion 17-84

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Interview Exclusive newspaper Opinion 17-84 Background: The inquiring judge asked if he may participate in a regionally exclusive newspaper interview about his life story, his religious activity, career path and work-life balance. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may be featured in a newspaper or magazine article. However, such participation may ...

