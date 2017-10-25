Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – IOLA account: Opinion 17-76

October 25, 2017

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics IOLA account Grievance committee – Disqualification Opinion 17-76 Background: The inquiring full-time judge previously practiced law with his first-degree relative. When the judge assumed the bench, the judge’s relative began winding up the partnership. The relative now advises that an attorney grievance committee is investigating the partnership’s IOLA account. The judge ...

