NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial association: Opinion 17-80

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial association Donation from local restaurant – Cultural celebration Opinion 17-80 Background: A full-time judge asks if his judicial association may accept a modest in-kind donation of “finger food” from a local restaurant for an event celebrating a particular cultural heritage. It is free, open to the public, and features a ...