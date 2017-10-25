NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judicial association: Opinion 17-80

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judicial association Donation from local restaurant – Cultural celebration Opinion 17-80 Background: A full-time judge asks if his judicial association may accept a modest in-kind donation of “finger food” from a local restaurant for an event celebrating a particular cultural heritage. It is free, open to the public, and features a ...

