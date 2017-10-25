Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for October 18, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. HABRAM, ARCHIE T Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ADAMS, DARRICK E Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE AGAPE PRECISION MACHINING INC, Favor: NYS DEPT OF TAX & FINANCE AKSOY, EMRULLAH Favor: NEW YORK ...