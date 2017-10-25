Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Mail fraud: United States v. Caltabiano

Second Circuit – Mail fraud: United States v. Caltabiano

By: Daily Record Staff October 25, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Mail fraud Appellate jurisdiction – Mistake on notice of appeal form United States v. Caltabiano 16-1275-cr Walker, Lynch, and Lohier Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment wherein he was sentenced to 57 months in prison. The defendant had been convicted of various counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo