Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for October 27, 2017

Court Calendars for October 27, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. THOMAS A. STANDER 9:30 a.m. 1—Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union v Daniels – Chiari & Ilecki – Pro se 2—Chili Venture LLC v Myricks – Chiari & Ilecki – Pro se 3—Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union v Champion – Chiari & Ilecki – Pro se 4—ESL Federal Credit Union v Taylor – Lacy Katzen – Pro se 5—Zoom ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo