Home / News / Cuomo headed back to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

By: The Associated Press October 26, 2017 0

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed back to Puerto Rico as the state continues to help the U.S. territory recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. The Democrat's office announced late Wednesday night that he will be departing from JFK Airport after making an announcement at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in one of the terminals. ...

