Deeds filed October 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded October 19, 2017                75   Chili OGNENOVSKI, DRAGI  et ano to OGNENOVSKI, JIM D Property Address: 1933 WESTSIDE DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11935  Page: 424 Tax Account: 132.16-1-14.2 Full Sale Price: $30,000 OGNENOVSKI, DRAGI  et ano to OGNENOVSKI, JIM D Property Address: 1941 WESTSIDE DRIVE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11935  Page: 428 Tax Account: 132.16-1-14.3 Full Sale Price: $50,000   Clarkson GARLAND REAL PROPERTIES LLC et al to REROB LLC ...

