Leader of New York good-government group faces drug charges

Leader of New York good-government group faces drug charges

By: The Associated Press October 26, 2017 0

The leader of a good-government group in New York is facing drug charges. The New York Post reports that Dick Dadey turned himself in to police Tuesday to face misdemeanor possession charges. The paper reports that police executed a search warrant in September and found crystal meth and ecstasy in his Brooklyn home. A source told ...

