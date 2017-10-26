Don't Miss
Home / News / Menendez lawyer seeks mistrial in bribe case against senator

Menendez lawyer seeks mistrial in bribe case against senator

By: Bloomberg Neil Weinberg October 26, 2017 0

Attorneys for Sen. Robert Menendez and his co-defendant, Salomon Melgen, moved for a mistrial in their bribery case, arguing that the judge excluded key witnesses and testimony central to their defense. Kirk Ogrosky, an attorney for Melgen, voiced the defense's intention after judge William Walls indicated he wouldn't permit testimony from Marc Elias, a lawyer who ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo