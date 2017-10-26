Menendez lawyer seeks mistrial in bribe case against senator

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Attorneys for Sen. Robert Menendez and his co-defendant, Salomon Melgen, moved for a mistrial in their bribery case, arguing that the judge excluded key witnesses and testimony central to their defense. Kirk Ogrosky, an attorney for Melgen, voiced the defense's intention after judge William Walls indicated he wouldn't permit testimony from Marc Elias, a lawyer who ...