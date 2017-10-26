Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed October 19, 2017

Mortgages filed October 19, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 19, 2017                79   Brighton BOPP, MARY JO Property Address: 82 BUFFARD DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3103 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $44,600.00   Brockport ENGLERT, COREY JON Property Address: 16 LARRIGAN XING, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9652 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $76,500.00 45 KING STREET LLC Property Address: 45 KING ST, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1814 Lender: RELIANT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $105,000.00   Churchville AUBERGER, JULIE P Property Address: 776 JENKINS RD, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo