Second Circuit – Defamation: Elias et al. v. Rolling Stone LLC, et al.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Defamation Small group defamation – Plausible allegation Elias et al. v. Rolling Stone LLC, et al. 16-2465-cv Judges Cabranes, Lohier, and Forrest Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their defamation claims against the defendants. The action arises from a now-retracted magazine article and related podcast appearances of the defendant author ...