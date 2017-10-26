Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Defamation: Elias et al. v. Rolling Stone LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Defamation Small group defamation – Plausible allegation Elias et al. v. Rolling Stone LLC, et al. 16-2465-cv Judges Cabranes, Lohier, and Forrest Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their defamation claims against the defendants. The action arises from a now-retracted magazine article and related podcast appearances of the defendant author ...

