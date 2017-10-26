Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act: Katz v. The Donna Karan Company LLC, et al.

Second Circuit – Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act: Katz v. The Donna Karan Company LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act Standing – Material harm Katz v. The Donna Karan Company LLC, et al. 15-464 Judges Katzmann, Pooler, and Chin Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his complaint alleging the defendants had willfully violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act, the purpose of which ...

