UB Law dean visiting Rochester

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Rochester legal community will have a chance to meet Aviva Abramovsky, the new dean at the University at Buffalo School of Law. Abramovsky will be at the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. The reception will be open to UB Law alumni at 5:30 p.m. The ...