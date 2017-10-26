UB Law dean visiting Rochester

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2017 0

The Rochester legal community will have a chance to meet Aviva Abramovsky, the new dean at the University at Buffalo School of Law. Abramovsky will be at the Telesca Center for Justice, 1 W. Main St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1. The reception will be open to UB Law alumni at 5:30 p.m. The ...

