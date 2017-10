AJ Engelbert has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as an environmental geologist for the environmental division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. Engelbert was previously a student at SUNY Geneseo, majoring in environmental geology. Engelbert currently resides in Hilton.

