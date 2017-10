Andrew Burns has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a junior c ivil engineer for the civil division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. He has experience in hydrology, hydraulics and site design. He previously worked as an engineer 2. Burns currently resides in Rochester.

