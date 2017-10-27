Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for October 30, 2017

Court Calendar for October 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2017 0

City Court HON. THOMAS R. MORSE Landlord/Tenant 9:15 a.m. 1—Todd Van Beurden v Chimere Brooks, 20 Oakman St – Pro se 9:30 a.m. 1—Lue Terry Stith-Grannum v Angela Graham, 156 Warwick Ave – Robert E Brennan 2—Henry Weber v Jason Terwillinger, 201 Griffith St – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Maison Properties Inc v Leporia Logins Jr, 7 Edmonds St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—Maison Properties ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo