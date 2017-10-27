Jessica Clemente | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Jessica Clemente has joined the firm’s litigation practice group at the Rochester office.

Clemente’s experience includes all aspects of state and federal civil litigation at the trial and appellate levels. She has been involved in business and commercial litigation, labor and employment litigation, intellectual property litigation, products liability and toxic tort litigation. Clemente was most recently an associate with Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP in Rochester.

Clemente was recently recognized as an Up and Coming Attorney in The Daily Record’s Excellence in Law Awards. She was also named a Rising Star by New York Super Lawyers in 2016.

