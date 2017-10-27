Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Legal Loop: Lawyers and social media in 2017

Legal Loop: Lawyers and social media in 2017

By: Nicole Black October 27, 2017 0

Social media has been around for more than a decade. At first lawyers ignored social media, but over time, as it infiltrated our culture, they sat up and took notice. Today, more lawyers than ever use social media. Some use it for networking and marketing, while others interact online to showcase their expertise or gather ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo