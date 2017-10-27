Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Disciplinary complaint against judge: Opinion 17-49

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Disciplinary complaint against judge: Opinion 17-49

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Disciplinary complaint against judge Recusal Opinion 17-49 Background: A county court judge requested a partial reconsideration of Opinion 17-14. The judge asks if he may preside over cases that originated as felony complaints in a local justice court, even though he filed a disciplinary complaint against the sole justice of that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo