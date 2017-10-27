NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Disciplinary complaint against judge: Opinion 17-49

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Disciplinary complaint against judge Recusal Opinion 17-49 Background: A county court judge requested a partial reconsideration of Opinion 17-14. The judge asks if he may preside over cases that originated as felony complaints in a local justice court, even though he filed a disciplinary complaint against the sole justice of that ...