NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Impartiality: Opinion 17-74

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Impartiality Emergency hospital care – Hospital as a party Opinion 17-74 Background: The inquiring judge was recently taken by ambulance to a hospital’s emergency room. He was discharged that same day. The judge asks if he may continue to preside in a medical malpractice case in which the hospital is a ...

