NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Impartiality: Opinion 17-74

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Impartiality Emergency hospital care – Hospital as a party Opinion 17-74 Background: The inquiring judge was recently taken by ambulance to a hospital’s emergency room. He was discharged that same day. The judge asks if he may continue to preside in a medical malpractice case in which the hospital is a ...