Rochester man arrested in Medicaid abuse case

A Rochester man has been arrested on charges of abusing the Medicaid system to illegally obtain and distribute prescription opioids. From Jan. 1, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2016, the Attorney General’s Office alleges Ronald Lockwood, 44, used Medicaid to obtain a total of 25 prescriptions for Oxycodone, which he would then sell to local drug dealers. ...