Ruth Logan | Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary

Ruth Logan has been appointed to the role of vice president for student and organizational development and will continue as chief diversity officer of Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary. Logan brings to this position more than 27 years’ experience in higher education. The restructuring of the college administrative team was initiated when cabinet member Nelson Hill announced his plan to retire at the end of the academic year.

Logan brings extensive experiences in human resourcing and strong administrative leadership to this new role. She received a Bachelor of Arts in business administration and management from Spring Arbor University and is a 2001 graduate of the Roberts Masters in Strategic Leadership program. She has served in many roles within the offices of development and human resources since she joined Roberts and Northeastern in 1990.

