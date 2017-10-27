Sarah McIntosh | LaBella Associates D.P.C.

Sarah McIntosh has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a project coordinator for the program management division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. She has four years of experience in business management and previously worked as a field service manager. As a field service manager she was responsible for managing service technicians. McIntosh currently resides in Rochester.

