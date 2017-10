Shelby Vakiener has joined LaBella Associates D.P.C. as a junior civil engineer for the civil division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. She has three years of experience and previously worked as a transportation engineer. Vakiener currently resides in Penfield.

