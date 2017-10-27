Don't Miss
Home / News / Tiger Woods avoids jail

Tiger Woods avoids jail

Golfer pleads guilty to reckless driving, agrees to diversion program

By: The Associated Press CURT ANDERSON and TERRY SPENCER October 27, 2017 0

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Superstar golfer Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and agreed to enter a diversion program Friday, five months after he was found passed out in his Mercedes with prescription drugs and marijuana in his system. Woods, 41, spoke only briefly during a hearing at a Palm Beach County courthouse, answering ...

